Millie Bobby Brown delights fans with ‘Enola Holmes 3’ update

Millie Bobby Brown thrilled her fans with a rare update on the upcoming season three of her much anticipated crime-series Enola Holmes.

Bobby Brown plays a sister of the literary fictional figure Sherlock Holmes in the series.

Taking to her Instagram, the Stranger Things star posted a carousel of photos from the set, captioning the post, "Case closed."

The first photo from the collection featured, Bobby Brown, co-star Louis partridge and director Philip Barantini lying on what seems to be beach side.

Meanwhile, the next slide showed her standing outside the vanity van, and a few pictures showing pleasant moments with cast and crew.

Soon her Instagram comment got flooded with fans, expressing their excitement for her upcoming new instalment.

"Can’t wait for Enola Holmes 3," wrote one fan.

Another echoed the sentiment adding, "I CAN'T WAIT!"

One more penned, "OH MY GOD WE ARE SO READY."

The release date of Enola Holmes 3 is not yet confirmed, but it is expected to release in the late 2025 or early 2026.

Meanwhile, Bobby Brown is returning with the final season of Stranger Things, which is set to premiere in three volumes with part one releasing on November 26, part two on December 25 and part three on December 31.