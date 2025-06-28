Justin Bieber pokes fun at himself: 'still standing on business'

Justin Bieber addresses viral paparazzi backlash video

Justin Bieber is still standing on business as he reiterates the message he was trying to get across in his viral rant video.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared multiple videos of people making memes out of the paparazzi backlash he had earlier this month.

The Baby hitmaker, who suddenly changed his Instagram handle to lilbieber, first shared a reel on his Story which read, “Not even Justin’s security guard was safe from his wrath.”

Clarifying the position of the man seen behind him in the video, Justin wrote, “This guy worked at the restaurant, he’s not my security. He had to understand I was standing on business.”

In a subsequent post, the Peaches singer shared a screenshot of a friend asking, “I’m currently sitting on business, is that possible?”

Justin responded, “We’ve never sat on business. Only stood.”

The trending video came from Justin’s altercation with paparazzi as he was leaving Soho House in Malibu, on June 13.

The Grammy winner was heard expressing all his pent-up anger on being under constant scrutiny because of paparazzi following him at all times.

"You're not getting it, it's not clocking to you," Justin shouted at the photographers in the clip. "It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business."

He continued, "I'm a real dad, a real husband, a real man. So don't f--king do this s--t to me, OK? I'm not to be f--ked with. I don't know who's paying you to provoke me, but I'm not the one."

Few days later, Justin joined in with people laughing at the video and shared several posts with funny captions set to his rant.