Kim Kardashian shares insights into wedding trip with sister Khloe

Kim Kardashian travelled with mom and sisters for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding

Kim Kardashian took fans along behind the scenes of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding, as she got ready with sister Khloe Kardashian.

The 44-year-old socialite took to Instagram on Thursday, June 26, and shared pictures of herself and posing in the hotel after she arrived at the venue through a water taxi.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen wearing a snakeskin gown for the luxurious wedding, and took pictures with different angles and backgrounds.

The snaps also gave a glimpse into Khloe and Kris Jenner preparing for the occasion in the background.

The Good American founder also sported an animal print gown while the momager opted for a black gown styled with a belt on her waist.

The three Kardashians posed together at the bottom of a staircase in one of the pictures.

“Italian Summers,” Kim wrote in the caption, alongside candid pictures.

One of the photos showed Kim and Kris talking while sitting on the bed, while another featured Khloe eating chips in the background.

The media personality also shared the pictures on her Stories and gushed about “Our getting ready together convos."