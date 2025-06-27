Sean 'Diddy' Combs' family faces fresh setback as trial ends

The Bad Boy Records founder is now awaiting a verdict in his federal trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing new rape allegations as his sex trafficking trial nears a verdict. And this time, his son is involved too.

The music mogul and his second-oldest child Justin Combs have been hit with explosive new allegations in a lawsuit filed by a Louisiana woman who claims she was lured to Los Angeles under false pretenses and sexually assaulted several years ago.

As reported by Page Six, the woman alleged she first connected with Justin, 30, in 2017 through Snapchat. She claimed he offered to help her break into the entertainment industry and invited her to California for a weekend to discuss career opportunities. Once there, she says she was taken to a Beverly Hills home, where she stayed with Justin.

In the lawsuit, the woman alleged she was later drugged and sexually assaulted by multiple men, including the Bad Boy Records mogul. She claims she recognised Diddy by his behaviour and the way Justin referred to him as “Pops.”

The woman said the incident left her traumatised and that she was sent back home shortly afterward. She is now seeking legal recourse against Diddy, Justin, and others involved.

Diddy’s attorney has strongly denied the allegations.

The case adds to a growing number of legal troubles facing the music mogul in recent months. In addition to multiple rape lawsuits, Diddy is now awaiting a verdict in his federal trial for sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Closing statements were delivered on Friday, June 27.