Katy Perry ditching Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding to avoid Orlando Bloom?

Why will Katy Perry not attend Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding?

Katy Perry seems to be avoiding the lavish celebrations of the Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ wedding with Lauren Sánchez so as not to bump into her recent ex, Orlando Bloom.

The Firework crooner generated media buzz when she remained absent from the pre-wedding celebrations where the likes of Kim Kardashian, The Pirates of The Caribbean star were in attendance.

However, the reason is far from what is being perceived.

E! News reported that Perry is currently busy with the Australian leg of her Lifetimes tour.

The 40-year-old had opened her tour two months back in Mexico City. The Roar hitmaker is currently in Adelaide for four nights before she heads back to U.S. for her next shows.

For the unversed, the wedding celebrations have proved to be quite headline-churning as the newly-single 48-year-old was spotted getting intimate with a mystery woman – a glam brunette donning embellished silk green dress.

This was a few hours after he was seen greeting Kim Kardashian warmly as he air-kissed the SKIMS founder.

The fans of Perry and Bloom were heartbroken when the news of their split became public. The two had been in a relationship for around a decade and share a daughter named Daisy.