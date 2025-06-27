Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez wedding: Celebrities in attendance

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez took the vows after 2 years of engagement

Jeff Bezos and his longtime fiancé, Lauren Sanchez, began their three-day wedding celebrations in Venice, Italy, in the presence of many A-lister celebrities.

The 61-year-old businessman invited his famous guests to the city on Thursday, June 26, to celebrate the couple’s big day.

Ahead of the ceremony, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Tom Brady and many other celebrities were revealed to be invited to the wedding.

The wedding reportedly involved 200 guests, and Bezos’ older brother told TMZ that he was “thrilled beyond belief” for the happy couple.

Bezos and Sanchez got married after two years of engagement and their guest list included:

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

The mother-daughter duo was spotted twinning in black at the event.

Orlando Bloom

The actor made his first solo appearance after split with Katy Perry.

Tom Brady

The NFL star was seen next to Bloom as the two bonded together.

Khloe Kardashian

The reality star also joined sister Kim and mom Kris.

Queen Rania

The queen of Jordan also attended the nuptials on Thursday.

Kylie Jenner

The youngest daughter of the Kardashian clan was also among the 200 guests and wore a lace dress, while her sister Kendall opted for a floral gown.

Oprah Winfrey

The famous host made an appearance at the wedding.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio also attended the ceremony along with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.