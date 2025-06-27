Tina Knowles puts Blue Ivy’s makeup talent in the spotlight

Tina Knowles sings praises of beloved granddaughter for THIS reason
Tina Knowles is singing praises of her beloved granddaughter Blue Ivy after the 13-year-old perfected a recent makeup look.
The 71-year-old author, who is a grandmother to four, including Beyoncé's Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir, took to Instagram on Thursday, June 26, to showcase her granddaughter's extraordinary makeup skills.
The video featured Blue Ivy completing her look to the soundtrack of Beyoncé's "II Hands II Heaven."
In the caption, Tina wrote, "Today I wanted to attend the @bluemarineparis runway show to see my grandson, @iamjulezjsmith, walk in the show! I didn't have a makeup artist, so I asked my talented granddaughter Blue Ivy to do my makeup. She did a fabulous job. What do you think?"
Fans and celebrities rushed to the comments section to share their heartwarming responses over Blue Ivy's top-notch skills, with some asking how to book the teenager for their red carpet events.
Previously, Knowles gave her dearest Blue Ivy well-deserved credit for being her beauty manager without hesitation.
She said at the time, “My beauty guru and my manager, Miss Blue Ivy Carter has instructed me that I need to dye my eyebrows because they have little gray streaks in them.”
Brad Pitt owns the residence in Los Angeles’s Feliz neighborhood
Sarah Sherman has been featured player on Saturday Night Live for four months
Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were first romantically linked in August 2023
Heidi Montag opens up about her journey through power
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reportedly parted ways after long starch of stress
Keke Palmer shares she would love to have children