Tina Knowles puts Blue Ivy’s makeup talent in the spotlight

Tina Knowles refers to Blue Ivy as her ‘beauty’ manager

Tina Knowles is singing praises of her beloved granddaughter Blue Ivy after the 13-year-old perfected a recent makeup look.

The 71-year-old author, who is a grandmother to four, including Beyoncé's Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir, took to Instagram on Thursday, June 26, to showcase her granddaughter's extraordinary makeup skills.

The video featured Blue Ivy completing her look to the soundtrack of Beyoncé's "II Hands II Heaven."

In the caption, Tina wrote, "Today I wanted to attend the @bluemarineparis runway show to see my grandson, @iamjulezjsmith, walk in the show! I didn't have a makeup artist, so I asked my talented granddaughter Blue Ivy to do my makeup. She did a fabulous job. What do you think?"

Fans and celebrities rushed to the comments section to share their heartwarming responses over Blue Ivy's top-notch skills, with some asking how to book the teenager for their red carpet events.

Previously, Knowles gave her dearest Blue Ivy well-deserved credit for being her beauty manager without hesitation.

She said at the time, “My beauty guru and my manager, Miss Blue Ivy Carter has instructed me that I need to dye my eyebrows because they have little gray streaks in them.”