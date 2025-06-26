Zayn Malik extends support to friend after thrilling trailer release

Zayn Malik showed support for a close friend following the release of a thrilling trailer.

On Wednesday, June 25, the former One Direction star took to his Instagram Stories to repost a snippet of an animated short film titled Room20, congratulating his friend with in the caption which read, "Congrats bro [hands raising in the air]."

Room20, directed by Anthony Riach, follows a man's journey of self-discovery through mystical realms.

The Dusk Till Dawn singer’s shoutout worked like a wonder and within moments, Zquad, Zayn’s loyal fanbase, flooded the comments section of the original post.

"Here from Zayn Malik’s story," several fans wrote.

"Thank you Zayn for bringing me here hehe," another commented, while one excited fan added, "Zquad reunited here."

Some users admitted they had no idea what the trailer was about but were intrigued by the Pillowtalk chart topper’s support.

"Here from Zayn’s story… can someone explain what’s happening please? Btw congrats mate,” one person asked.

Another replied: “I think it's an animation project coming from his best friend Anthony."

One fan summed it up perfectly, writing, "I have no idea what I’m watching, but it’s cool and Zayn’s proud. If Zayn’s proud, then so am I!"

Interestingly, the Alienated singer’s shoutout came just two days after the release of the first trailer for Building the Band, a posthumous project involving his late friend and former bandmate Liam Payne.

While Liam’s family publicly responded to the trailer, Zayn, 32, remained silent on the release. Instead, his first public post of the week supported Anthony’s animated creation.