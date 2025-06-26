Taylor Swift now found a fan in American actress Mariska Hargitay

Taylor Swift has recently found a fan in American actress and producer, Mariska Hargitay.

The Law & Order alum opened up about starring in Taylor’s Bad Blood music video released in 2015 during an appearance on Call Her Daddy podcast.

“It was so fun. It’s the best music video,” said the 61-year-old about the video which also featured Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Hailee Steinfeld, Gigi Hadid, Hayley Williams, Zendaya, Karlie Kloss, Ellen Pompeo and more.

Mariska mentioned that she really enjoying joining the cast at the MTV Video Awards the same year.

“That was the most fun, being in the squad with all the cool girls and supermodels. It was the most fun ever,” explained the ER actress.

Gushing over Taylor, Mariska described the singer as “warm and smart” as well as “kind and a boss lady”.

The Baywatch actress revealed that she “learned” so much from the singer.

“That's what I love about her is [that] she's so young, but she shows us in such beautiful ways how to be fearless and a boss lady,” pointed out Mariska.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress responded to starring in Taylor’s another music video,

“If Tay Tay asked me. I'm hoping I'm standing by for Taylor. I only do Taylor Swift videos now,” she added.