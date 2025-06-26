Selena Gomez reveals celebrity crush amid wedding preps with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez reveals her 'biggest’'celebrity crush

Selena Gomez named dropped her “biggest” celebrity crush amid her wedding preparations with fiance Benny Blanco.

Recently, the Calm Down songstress appeared in a GOAT Talk segment by Complex sitting across Karol G, where both the singers dished their “GOAT rapper.”

As the two made their exciting confessions, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed she had a huge crush in Ice Cube in her childhood days.

“Can I tell you my first one I had a crush on, Ice Cube?” the multi-hyphenate admitted. “I had the biggest crush on him when I was, like, 5. It’s so weird, but I just thought he would protect me. I’m only saying it simply based on my childhood.”

Moreover Ice Cube, wasn;t the only rap legend Gomez was fond of when growing up, she was also highly influenced by Eminem, referred to as the Rap God.