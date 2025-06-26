Kristin Cavallari spills tea on her past with Craig Conover

Kristin Cavallari has finally confirmed that she had a brief romance with Southern Charm star Craig Conover.

The Hills alum made the revelation on the June 25 episode of her E! series Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, where she sat down with Craig and Austen Kroll to discuss their past.

Kristin clarified that she and Craig did have a romantic encounter, but it was brief. "I think it was honestly like once or twice. It wasn't that much," she said.

Craig echoed her sentiments, saying, "It was fun and I don't regret it. It was a blast and then Paige [DeSorbo] and I started dating after that."

However, Kristin wasn't so sure that there wasn't a love triangle between her, Craig, and Paige. "Did you lie to me about Paige?" she asked Craig during a tense moment in the conversation.

Craig insisted that there wasn't much overlap between his relationships with Kristin and Paige, but Kristin wasn't convinced.

In a surprising moment, Craig admitted that Kristin is a great kisser. "Kristin is a great kisser, by the way," he said.

However, after the interview, Craig seemed to regret his honesty, telling Austen backstage, "This is about the dumbest thing I've ever done in my life."