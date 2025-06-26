Sabrina Carpenter's new album cover sparks mixed reactions

Sabrina Carpenter takes internet by storm with new album cover

Sabrina Carpenter has once again divided the internet with her new album cover after facing severe backlash over the previous one.

The former Disney star, who rose to fame with her role in Girl Meets World, has taken the internet by storm by revealing the updated cover for her upcoming album, Man’s Best Friend.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, June 25, the Espresso hitmaker shared two new monochrome images as an alternative to the original cover.

She captioned her post, “i signed some copies of Man’s Best Friend for you guys & here is a new alternate cover approved by God available now on my website.”

This post sparked an online debate among fans and flooded the comments section with mixed reactions.

One wrote, “This is way better than the original!”

Another added, “The black and white look is timeless!”

A third enthused, “Oh this is c**ty. This is serving classic Hollywood chic.”

However, some fans weren’t satisfied with the replacement, with one writing, “Why does it feel like her publicist told her to do this?”

Another penned, “It’s giving Marilyn Monroe and her trauma shouldn’t be used like this.”

Expressing dissatisfaction, a user wrote, “Another male centred cover?”

This comes on the heels of the Please Please Please singer facing backlash for the original album cover, which depicted her lying on the floor with her blonde hair being gripped by a male figure.

For the unversed, Man’s Best Friend is slated for release on August 29.