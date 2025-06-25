Tom Sandoval gets judged on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Tom Sandoval onÂ â€˜Americaâ€™s Got Talentâ€™

Tom Sandoval proved heâ€™s more than just a reality TV star during his Americaâ€™s Got Talent audition that aired Tuesday, June 24. Viewers finally got to see the full performance from Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, and the reaction from the judges was filled with positivity and support.

â€œYou made me smile,â€ shared Mel B as she offered feedback.

Â â€œYou gave me happy vibes, and apart from that song being one of my favorite songs, you all look like youâ€™re fully enjoying yourselves.â€Â

Clearly impressed, the Spice Girls star even joked about booking the band for her upcoming wedding to Rory McPhee.Â

Tom didnâ€™t hesitate to respond, saying, â€œHell yeah. We are so down.â€

Howie Mandel highlighted Tomâ€™s stage presence and dedication, calling him a â€œshowmanâ€ who takes his band seriously. SofÃ­a Vergara also had kind words, saying, â€œTom, you look amazing up there. You guys brought us joy tonight.â€

When it came time for Simon Cowell to share his thoughts, he promised to be fair despite knowing Tomâ€™s former boss, Lisa Vanderpump.Â

â€œFor me, the vocals werenâ€™t great, Tom. Iâ€™m going to be honest with you,â€ Simon said. â€œHowever, not everyone comes on this show to get a record deal. Sometimes, itâ€™s about being true to who you are. Iâ€™m going to say yes.â€

Thanks to four yes votes from the judges, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras are advancing to the next round, bringing them closer to the $1 million prize.Â

After their energetic cover of A-haâ€™s Take On Me, Tom reflected on what the moment meant to him.Â

â€œIt means so much to me seeing all these people coming from different places that come together and they were happy and cheering for us and rooting for us,â€ he told host Terry Crews. â€œThat means so much.â€