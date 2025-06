Tom Sandoval gets judged on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Tom Sandoval on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Tom Sandoval proved he’s more than just a reality TV star during his America’s Got Talent audition that aired Tuesday, June 24. Viewers finally got to see the full performance from Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, and the reaction from the judges was filled with positivity and support.

“You made me smile,” shared Mel B as she offered feedback.

 “You gave me happy vibes, and apart from that song being one of my favorite songs, you all look like you’re fully enjoying yourselves.”Â

Clearly impressed, the Spice Girls star even joked about booking the band for her upcoming wedding to Rory McPhee.Â

Tom didn’t hesitate to respond, saying, “Hell yeah. We are so down.”

Howie Mandel highlighted Tom’s stage presence and dedication, calling him a “showman” who takes his band seriously. Sofía Vergara also had kind words, saying, “Tom, you look amazing up there. You guys brought us joy tonight.”

When it came time for Simon Cowell to share his thoughts, he promised to be fair despite knowing Tom’s former boss, Lisa Vanderpump.Â

“For me, the vocals weren’t great, Tom. I’m going to be honest with you,” Simon said. “However, not everyone comes on this show to get a record deal. Sometimes, it’s about being true to who you are. I’m going to say yes.”

Thanks to four yes votes from the judges, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras are advancing to the next round, bringing them closer to the $1 million prize.Â

After their energetic cover of A-ha’s Take On Me, Tom reflected on what the moment meant to him.Â

“It means so much to me seeing all these people coming from different places that come together and they were happy and cheering for us and rooting for us,” he told host Terry Crews. “That means so much.”