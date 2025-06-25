Cillian Murphy returns with gripping role in Netflix's 'Shy'

Cillian Murphy returns as 'reform school teacher' in Max Porter's 'Shy"

Cillian Murphy is set to return to the big screen as a reform school teacher in an adaptation of Max Porter's 2023 novella Shy.

The Oscar winner, who is gearing up for a role that involves struggling with mental health, will play the lead character in this upcoming drama.

While other details about the release are still under wraps, Netflix has offered a sneak peek into the film.

According to the film's synopsis, "Set in the mid-'90s, Steve is a reimagining of Max Porter's Sunday Times bestseller Shy.The film follows a pivotal day in the life of headteacher Steve (the 49-year-old Murphy) and his students at a last-chance reform school amidst a world that has forsaken them.

"In parallel to Steveâ€™s struggles, we meet Shy (the 27-year-old Lycurgo), a troubled teen caught between his past and what lies ahead as he tries to reconcile his inner fragility with his impulse for self-destruction and violence."

Although Murphy is no stranger to portraying challenging roles, this character will particularly resonate with his personal life as he is the son of two educators in real life.

On the professional front, the actor is also set to star in an upcoming Peaky Blinders film, reprising the historical role of Thomas Shelby on the big screen.