Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost stun at ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ premiere

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost stuns at ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ premiere

Scarlett Johansson dazzled at Jurassic World Rebirth premiere in New York City with husband Colin Jost.

The couple, who have been in married since the last four years, stunned the on-lookers at the red carpet.

For the occasion, the Black Widow star donned a bridal-esque a white gown with draped ruffles, while her husband kept it simple with a matching white suit and sneakers.

In addition to enjoying a glamorous date night, the Avengers actress was also joined by costars Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali.

Johansson also repeated the act of showing some PDA with Jonathan, as she put her hands on his face and gave him a kiss at one point during their red carpet reunion.

While Johansson and Jost turned the screening into a sweet night out for just the two of them, it was a full family affair when the Marvel alum was filming, as their son Cosmo, 3, and her daughter Rose, 10, who she shares with ex Romain Dauriac, spent time on the set of the film.

"Sometimes I do [bring them], but at this stage I feel like unless everybody else is on vacation, it’s so disruptive to everybody’s schedules and I’m working all the time," Johansson previously explained to E! News when asked about bringing her family to work.

"When we were doing Jurassic World it was over the summertime, so I got to bring my family to a lot of fun locations," she added.

The Jurassic World Rebirth is set to release on July 2, 2025.