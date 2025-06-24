Naomi Campbell shows support to Miley Cyrus after London Meet & Greet

Naomi Campbell has recently showed support to Miley Cyrus after the singer was accused of being rude to fans at a vinyl signing in London this week.

The supermodel, who attended a fan signing event with Miley, celebrated their collaboration for new single, Every Girl You've Ever Loved, which features spoken verses from Naomi.

Interestingly, some fans slammed the duo, calling them “rude” and saying comments like they only held a “meet and greet with each other”.

However, Naomi hit back on her new Instagram post shared on June 23, where she lauded Miley for her kindness with fans.

“@mileycyrus what a fun a fun signing. Thank you for having me by your side to celebrate the Every Girl You've Ever Loved vinyl release in London” wrote a model alongside a series of photos and small clips from the event.

“What a joy to spend the night with you in my hometown— your energy is infectious, your memory and graciousness is unreal with our fans, you had me laughing all night,” said the 55-year-old.

Naomi went on to mention that she “loved” meeting all of the people who came out to the event.

In the end, the supermodel added, “To everyone who came out to the signing: thank you. We felt your love and adored meeting you. If you couldn't make it, the vinyl is available now— SHOW US YOUR POSES THIS SUMMER!”