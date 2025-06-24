Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey's chemistry on display at premiere

The New York premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth brought together the film's talented cast, including Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, who turned heads with a romantic kiss on the lips.

The British actor, 37, and the Marvel star, 40, were joined by fellow castmates Mahershala Ali and Rupert Friend at the event.

When asked about the kiss, Bailey told Entertainment Tonight, "I believe in being able to show love in all different ways. And if you can't kiss your friends... life's too short not to."

This isn't the pair's first time showing affection on the red carpet, as they shared another quick kiss at the World Premiere in London on June 17.

The premiere was a star-studded event, with Johansson looking stunning in an ivory gown with miniature floral appliques and a mermaid silhouette.

Bailey, on the other hand, wore a stylish outfit consisting of a white scoop neck t-shirt, light gray cardigan, and gray trousers. Johansson's husband, Colin Jost, also attended the premiere, and the couple sported coordinating ensembles.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bailey spoke about his experience as an out gay actor and the weight of co-headlining the film. "There’s moments where, yes, you have to be excellent to prove that you can do it. And it’s not like I haven’t felt that. There’s the weight of history," he said.

"Any sort of sense of prejudice against sexuality is something to fight against, and what better way to do that than to go and play any kind of character."

The film, which hits theaters on July 2, takes place five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion.

It follows Zora, a skilled covert operations expert played by Johansson, as she leads a team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material of the world's three largest dinosaurs.