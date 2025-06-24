Halsey gives health update after hospitalisation amid ongoing tour

Halsey shares update on health amid ‘For My Last Trick’ tour

Halsey opened up about her health struggles in a rare admission about a recent hospitalisation, while the singer was on her 32-city spanning tour, For My Last Trick.

The ongoing tour supports Halsey’s fifth studio album, The Great Impersonator which was released in 2024.

The Without Me singer, who uses she/they pronouns, took to Instagram account shared a carousel post of some few personal snapshots.

They captioned the post, "Evidence that I still exist when the show ends. 90s mom haircut loading [rainbow emoji]."

The photos included an image of three-time Grammy nominee who appeared to be in a hospital room. The singer, dressed, in a tank-top, had a visible medical port fitted on her chest.

She also shared an image of a friendship bracelet gifted by fan which said, "open the schools," and an image of singer sitting with their three-year-old son Ender Ridley Aydin.

While the Colors hitmaker has not mentioned any recent hospital stay, she has been open about her health journey on social media in recent months.

Halsey revealed in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with both systemic lupus erythematosus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.

The Eastside crooner has also previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, endometriosis, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome), Sjogren’s syndrome, and MCAS (mast cell activation syndrome).

As her treatment continued, Halsey's tour kicked off on May 10 in Concord, California. She is making stops across the U.S. and Canada in Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago, Toronto, and more, before wrapping up in Highland, California on July 6.