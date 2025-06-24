Tom Cruise meets Brad Pitt at ‘F1’ movies London premiere

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise at F1 premiere

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise delighted fans with a rare reunion as they hit the red carpet together at the London premiere of Pitt’s new movie F1 on June 23.

The two Hollywood icons, who memorably shared the screen in Interview with the Vampire back in 1994, were all smiles as they greeted each other with a warm hug and posed for photographers at the star-studded event.

Pitt, 61, showcased his fresh buzz cut and turned heads in a green double-breasted suit paired with bold orange sunglasses. Cruise, 62, kept things classic in a dark gray suit and his signature aviator shades.

The reunion was a nostalgic moment for fans who fondly remember their roles as vampires Louis and Lestat in the Anne Rice adaptation, a film that also starred Stephen Rea, Antonio Banderas, Christian Slater, and a young Kirsten Dunst.

Though Interview with the Vampire remains their only on-screen collaboration, both actors have worked with several of the same creative forces over the years.

Source: _cruise_62/Instagram

Pitt’s latest film F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, comes from the same team that delivered Cruise’s massive 2022 hit Top Gun: Maverick.

In F1, Pitt takes on the role of Sonny Hayes, a retired driver making a dramatic return to the world of Formula One racing as part of a fictional team. The movie races into theaters on June 27 and is already generating plenty of excitement among motorsports fans and moviegoers alike.

Cruise spoke fondly of Pitt’s driving skills during an appearance at CinemaCon 2025, recalling their friendly competition from decades ago.

“It’s great to see Brad driving,” Cruise said at the time, according to CinemaBlend. “He’s a very good driver. Believe me, I’ve raced against him. When we were doing Interview with the Vampire, we’d go and race go-karts. We’d literally finish and go drive go-karts all night.”