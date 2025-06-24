Inside Amber Heard’s new exciting role that marks her comeback

Amber Heard stepped back into the spotlight once again with her first acting role since the highly publicised trial with Johnny Depp.

Heard, 39, is set to appear in Spirit of the People, a new play by Jeremy O Harris, which will debut this July at the Williamstown Theatre Festival. She will join a full cast for the show’s first run.

Alongside the actress star, the play will feature a mix of powerful voices including Brandon Flynn from 13 Reasons Why, Ato Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, Amandla Jahava, Emma Ramos, Julian Sanchez, Zachary Booth, Tonatiuh, and Lío Mehiel.

The story behind Spirit of the People digs deep into tough questions about land, loss, and the cost of destruction.

Slave Play playwright Harris shared with Variety of his new project: “I wanted to challenge myself. The play is half in Spanish, and I don’t speak Spanish. The play has a significant level of prose within it. I’m not a prose writer. I’m trying a lot of different things.”

Amber Heard’s last roles were in In the Fire and Aquaman 2, both filmed before her 2022 trial.