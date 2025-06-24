Inside Amber Heard’s new exciting role that marks her comeback

Amber Heard stepped back into the spotlight once again with her first acting role since the highly publicised trial with Johnny Depp.
Heard, 39, is set to appear in Spirit of the People, a new play by Jeremy O Harris, which will debut this July at the Williamstown Theatre Festival. She will join a full cast for the show’s first run.
Alongside the actress star, the play will feature a mix of powerful voices including Brandon Flynn from 13 Reasons Why, Ato Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, Amandla Jahava, Emma Ramos, Julian Sanchez, Zachary Booth, Tonatiuh, and Lío Mehiel.
The story behind Spirit of the People digs deep into tough questions about land, loss, and the cost of destruction.
Slave Play playwright Harris shared with Variety of his new project: “I wanted to challenge myself. The play is half in Spanish, and I don’t speak Spanish. The play has a significant level of prose within it. I’m not a prose writer. I’m trying a lot of different things.”
Amber Heard’s last roles were in In the Fire and Aquaman 2, both filmed before her 2022 trial.
Tate McRae makes headlines with her 1990s-inspired makeup look
Nick Cannon shared Zen with Alyssa Scott along with daughter Halo
Lana Del Rey turned 40 on 21st June, expressed excitement for new tour
Porsha Williams, Simon Guobadia were married from November 2022 to February 2024
Hilarie Burton shares her experience of working in The Walking Dead: Dead City
JK Rowling opens up about her role in HBO's next Harry Potter series