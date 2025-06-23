Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry reconciled?

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry got engaged in 2019

Orlando Bloom and Katy Bloom appeared to have join hands during the recent appearance of Bloom sending friends into frenzy with excitement.

The two kept aside their differences and made parenting duties their priority as The Lord of the Rings actor was seen taking a stroll with Daisy, Sunday, June 22.

Katy Perry's Lifetimes Tour has travelled to Perth, where the couple has reunited for the child, for two stops at the RAC Arena Sunday and Monday, June 23.

It was a delight to look at 48-year-old carry their cute daughter on his shoulders.

Bloom was styled casually as he donned a long-sleeved printed top and dark jeans; he accessorized his look with a baseball cap.

The four-year-old held a flower-shaped balloon as she enjoyed the ride on her father's shoulders.

The recent sighting has come in the middle of breakup speculation that has caused media buzz.

Us Weekly reported that the pair who met in 2016 and later got engaged in 2019 have 'grown apart'

A source told the outlet that their relationship is on the rocks, and they 'have been spending more and more time apart' and 'aren't living the same lives anymore'.

Another insider also made the bombshell claim that Bloom and Perry 'never set' a wedding date'; they also did not plan anything of this sort.

For the unversed, the Fireworks singer has spent much of June in Australia where she gave her first performance in Sydney, then she had concerts in Melbourne and Brisbane.

The final show of the Australian leg of the tour will take place in Adelaide, June 30.