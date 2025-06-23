‘Melrose Place’ star Courtney Thorne-Smith, Roger Fishman called it quits

Courtney Thorne-Smith, Roger Fishman split after 18 years of marriage

Courtney Thorne-Smith and Roger Fishman have parted ways after 18 years of marriage.

TMZ reported, the 57-year-old filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court June 17, citing 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for the split.

However, the date of separation mentioned in the filing is mentioned as September 2021.

The Melrose Place star has filed for joint legal and physical custody of their teenage son Jacob Emerson (17).

Moreover, as per the documents filed in the court the Hollywood actress has also requested the court to terminate her and Fishman's right to spousal support.

For the unversed, the estranged couple had tied the knot on New Year's Day in 2007. They welcomed a son a year later.

Prior to her marriage with Fisherman, the actress had been married to Andrew Conrad, geneticist. Thorne-Smith and Conrad did not have children together.

Before that in early 1990s, she dated Melrose Place co-actor Andrew Shue. The relationship came at the time when the primetime soap's success was at its peak.

She further recalled that breakup was “shockingly not weird,” while Shue admitted that “there was a little bit of time where it was tough.”