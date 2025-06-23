Beyonce delights fans with surprise Jay-Z duet on Cowboy Carter tour

Beyonce and Jay-Z perform together after seven years

Jay-Z and Beyonce sent fans wild with their collaborative performance on Cowboy Carter Tour stop in Paris.

The 43-year-old songstress was joined by her husband at Stade de France, just north of the capital, where the ongoing tour had a three-night stint.

Queen Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles, took to Instagram and shared a video of the couple as they performed their 2003 hit Crazy in Love together, and then Drunk in Love remixed with Partition.

Fans could be heard cheering loudly for the pair when the Diva hitmaker revealed her surprise guest.

Jay-Z also performed his N—-s in Paris, which he originally recorded with Kanye West.

The latest joined performance of the couple came after they last performed at Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in Johannesburg, South Africa, in December, 2018.

Fan-made videos also showed an enthusiastic Cardi B who dressed up according to the theme of Cowboy Carter tour and danced in the VIP area.

The performance on Sunday night was made even more special because it also involved the pair’s daughter, Blue Ivy among the dancers, and fans gushed about the whole family performing together.