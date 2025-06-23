Jennifer Garner, BF John Miller pack PDA at at charity event

Jennifer Garner and John Miller

Jennifer Garner and John Miller shared a sweet moment together during a recent charity event in Santa Monica, California. The couple were spotted smiling and sharing a kiss as they celebrated the success of Garner’s fundraiser for Save the Children.

Garner, 53, looked relaxed and cheerful at the event, dressed in a simple T-shirt, leggings, and sneakers. She styled her hair in two French braids for the occasion, as she ran a mile to help raise funds for the humanitarian organization.

Miller came out to show his support, keeping it casual in a green T-shirt, jeans, and boots.

Their appearance marked another rare public display of affection.

Earlier this month, the two were seen sharing a kiss outside Miller’s Los Angeles home. During that moment, Garner affectionately placed her hand in his back pocket and wrapped her arms around him in a warm embrace.

Garner and Miller have been dating on and off since 2018. Over the years, they have kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, but recently, they’ve seemed more comfortable sharing glimpses of their connection.

In March, a source shared with Page Six that Garner is happy in her relationship with Miller.

The source also noted that although Garner’s ex-husband, Ben Affleck, would be “open” to rekindling their romance, Garner is content with where things stand. “Jen has a great co-parenting relationship with Ben, and that’s where things stand on her end at the moment,” the insider explained.

The couple’s recent outings and supportive gestures reflect a relationship that appears to be in a good place. Garner’s focus on balancing her personal happiness with her charity work and co-parenting responsibilities continues to resonate with fans who admire her dedication.