Billy Ray Cyrus, GF Elizabeth Hurley support Miley’s ‘Something Beautiful’ in London

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley enjoyed a stylish night out together as they stepped out to support Miley Cyrus’ latest film, Something Beautiful. The couple made their way hand-in-hand into London’s Odeon Theatre on Saturday evening, showing off their chemistry and signature style.

Hurley, 60, made a statement in a plunging multi-colored dress paired with silver platform heels, turning heads as she arrived.

By her side, Billy Ray, 63, kept true to his country roots in a red long-sleeve shirt, jeans, and classic brown cowboy boots. Joining them for the evening was Hurley’s 23-year-old son, Damian, whom she shared with the late Steve Bing.

Billy Ray and Hurley took their romance public earlier this year.

Back in April, the Achy Breaky Heart singer and the Strictly Confidential actress shared a sweet, PDA-filled photo on Instagram to mark Easter.

Not long after, Hurley posted a video capturing the pair riding off into the sunset together in Tennessee, giving fans a glimpse into their growing bond. Since then, they’ve continued to offer glimpses of their life, sharing loved-up moments spent in the countryside.

Their relationship took another step forward in May when they made their official red carpet debut together at the Orizzonti Rosso exhibition in Italy.

Since then, fans have seen the couple more often, whether at public events or through personal snapshots shared on social media.

Hurley recently opened up about their connection in an interview with Page Six.

Reflecting on how some may have been surprised by their relationship, she said, “I think people found Billy and I being together a little surprising. It’s not surprising to me because we’re actually quite similar and get on extremely well.”

She added, “We both like to laugh a lot, and we both love the country. And we both love country music, both love movies. We’ve got a lot in common — and cowboy boots, definitely.”