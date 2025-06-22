Joe Jonas spills the tea about Jonas Brothers’ upcoming tour

Joe Jonas has recently shared major update about Jonas Brothers’ upcoming tour.

The musician revealed that this tour will be completely “different” for fans than previous ones.

While speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, Joe said, “I think what fans can expect is that we are going to do what we can to give them the best show they can possibly enjoy every night.”

“Really have a fun time on the road, enjoy the fact that we get to do this after all these years and just try to bring something different,” stated the 35-year-old as the outlet celebrates the group’s 20th anniversary.

Joe noted that they did “a big tour” last year or two years ago, but this time they wanted to “bring a show for the audience that they felt like was something different from what they’ve experienced before”.

“We’re going to build a show with our audience, so we’re rehearsing pretty much onstage and playing some of these older songs that we haven’t played in so many years,” explained the musician.

Reflecting on the 20-year band milestone, Joe opened up about his real feelings of doing something he’s still fond of even two decades later.

“Twenty years in now, still being able to do what we love for a living and have so many supportive fans and people that show up for these shows and listen to our new music and stuff, it’s why it keeps us doing what we do,” he added.

Meanwhile, Joe and his siblings Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas are all set to begin the Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour on August 10 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Interestingly, the tour will run until November.