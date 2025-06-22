P Diddy raises suspicions with mystery vault

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the music icon who was facing a heated legal battle over multiple civil lawsuits, recently made headlines for something completely unexpected.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs kept a surprising amount of baby oil and lubricant stored inside a special cabinet designed to control moisture, something usually used for cigars.

Now 55, the music star is on trial in New York, facing federal charges linked to sex trafficking and racketeering. As part of the case, the court was shown photos of the products placed inside the cabinet as well as in different parts of his Los Angeles home, including drawers and cupboards.

People first found out about the stash during an FBI raid in March 2024. Agents uncovered nearly 200 bottles of baby oil and close to 900 bottles of lubricant placed all over the house.

In court on Friday 20 June 2025, jurors were shown photos that offered a raw look into how Combs had been living.

The images also revealed a mix of weapons and other personal items scattered through different rooms, including his bedroom, giving the courtroom more than a few raised eyebrows.

Investigators found much more than just oils and creams. Their search turned up guns, designer heels like the kind worn at strip clubs, piles of lingerie, and drugs. All of it is now being linked to the wild parties Combs is accused of throwing.

Diddy's Los Angeles house wasn’t the only one searched. Last year, officials also went through his Miami mansion as part of the same case.