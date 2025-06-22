Inside Hailey, Justin Bieber’s plans for 'divorce': source

Justin and Hailey Bieber take major decision amid marital woes

Justin and Hailey Bieber have taken a serious decision concerning their marriage as singer’s erratic behaviour has greatly affected their relationship.

A source close to the couple revealed that the Baby hitmaker’s cryptic and strange social media behaviour and drug abuse has become a bone of contention for the duo.

The insider added that the supermodel might be finally pulling the plug after being patient for a long time. "Hailey has shown the patience of a saint, putting up with Justin and his erratic behavior for many months now. She's never wavered in her support, and there's no question she still loves him dearly,” as per RadarOnline.com.

"Despite his flaws, this is the man she committed to spending the rest of her life with," they added.

At this point, the source explained, "Hailey's trying to hold it together, but she's emotionally exhausted. She's begged Justin to take some space. She's very clear that it's not a step toward divorce; she wants to do this so they both can get a chance to breathe and regroup."

Justin is "not in a great place physically or mentally," the insider added, referring to his latest interactions with paparazzi. "You can just see by how much weight he's lost, and he seems constantly overwhelmed by life."

Seeing her husband’s condition, the makeup mogul has decided to take a big step, "She's not suggesting rehab, just somewhere he can focus on wellness and self-care. Justin doesn't like being told what to do, especially when he's already feeling vulnerable, but Hailey has made it clear that without some kind of break, she doesn't know how much longer they can keep going."

At the end, the insider said, "It's unbearable watching him suffer like this. Anyone can tell he needs help, and all his shows of bravado are coming across as delusional and increasingly sad."

This comes after the mom of one was spotted out and about without her wedding ring on a visible empty finger. Eye witnesses claimed that it seemed as if the ringless outing was meant to send a strong message regarding the couple’s marital woes.