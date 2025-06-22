Spider-Man star Jack Betts breathes his last at 96

Jack Betts, known as Hunt Powers, has passed away at the age of 96.

The Spider-Man star, who garnered recognition for his role as Henry Balkan in the 2002 action-sci-fi, was found dead in his house in Los Osos, California.

Dean Sullivan, his nephew, confirmed that Betts died on Thursday, June 19.

During an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sullivan confirmed to the outlet that the actor sadly passed away in his sleep.

In addition, the outlet also reported that Betts previously lived with Everybody Loves Raymond actress Doris Roberts before her death in 2016.

Beverly Hills Playhouse also took to their Instagram to mourn the death of the late actor.

They wrote in the caption, “Our beloved Jack Betts passed away peacefully at home.

“It is a sad day for the BHP as we have enjoyed his presence for so many years. There are actors who credit him with their not giving up because of his encouragement. We were so fortunate to have enjoyed his great spirit, passion and true dedication to the work."

The late actor’s career was full of versatile performances, including his portrayal of Dracula on Broadway.

On professional front, he rose to fame after starring in several TV shows, including Seinfeld, Frasier, Everybody Loves Raymond and Friends.

According to IMDB, the actor later appeared in other series such as My Name Is Earl and Recovery Road, and most recently, Good Trouble (2019).