Princess Andre breaks silence on breakup and dad Peter's emotional reaction

Peter Andre struggles to hold back tears watching daughter Princess growing up

Princess Andre has shared that her upcoming 18th birthday has left her father, Peter Andre, feeling emotional as she struggles with the reality of his daughter growing up.

The daughter of singer Peter Andre and model Katie Price, who will mark her milestone birthday on June 29, also opened up for the first time about her recent split from her boyfriend of two years, whose identity has remained private.

Speaking to The Mirror: 'My Dad so proud and so supportive, but I think it's hard to see your kid get older, he was the first person I took for a drive in the new car.'

Last month, Princess had to defend herself against followers who questioned whether she had personally bought her new £10,000 white Audi A, after she posted photos of the vehicle on Instagram.

Recalling a touching moment with her father, she shared: 'We were listening to music and suddenly I heard him sobbing. I wa slike.' Are you OK?' And he admitted it was hard for him to see me grow up.'

On the subject of her love life, Princess said: 'I'm feeling good. I have always kept my personal life personal, so I do not talk too much about it, but now is the time time to focus on me, I want to get my career to exactly where I want it.'