Paris Hilton, Mark Wahlberg real connection unveiled

Paris Hilton plans next move with Mark Wahlberg's help?

Paris Hilton and Mark Wahlberg have had interaction with each other in recent times that shocked everyone.

Recently the 44-year-old bought Mark Wahlberg's formerly owned mansion in Beverly Hills spanning across 30,500 square feet.

Us Weekly reported that Hilton along with her husband Carter Reum, 'closed escrow' Friday, June 20 in order to purchase the property worth $63.1 million in Beverly Park neighbourhood.

The residence was previously owned by the Transformers star which he had sold off, as per The Los Angeles Times, for $55 million. The mansion is French-inspired and had been designed by architect Richard Landry.

The Ted actor had previously put price tag of $87.5 million but had to reduce the amount to sell it off in 2023.

The three-story lavish mansion bears 12 bedrooms with 20 bathrooms, dual staircases in the entryway and a two-story library. There is also a wine cellar and a private screening room inside along with five-hole golf course and driving range, a skate park and a basketball court outside.

The new home is at a place which has residences of Justin Bieber, Eddie Murphy, Adele and many other A-list celebs.