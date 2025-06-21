Brooklyn Beckham urged to speak out amid family fallout

Brooklyn Beckham has been advised to make key moves as he navigates a family fallout and builds his brand in Los Angeles.

The eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham has recently purchased a permanent home in LA with wife Nicola Peltz, amid reports of a rift with his family.

PR expert Jane Owen has warned Brooklyn that silence can be damaging in situations like this, allowing people to assume the worst.

"The problem with not saying anything is that it allows people to assume the worst," she said. "Silence is extremely damaging because silence in itself is a statement."

Owen suggests that honesty and relatability can help Brooklyn's situation. "Fighting with your family is something everyone can relate to. So is making up with them. So is saying 'this is private family matter and we appreciate you letting us figure it out ourselves'," she said.

"Anything other than silence and anything remotely relatable would likely help his situation and bring people on to his side."

Owen also advises Brooklyn to focus on building his own brand and career, rather than relying on his family name.

"He has a certain amount of name recognition but honestly that's mostly because of his famous parents and his last name," she said. "I would strongly recommend that he pick a career and really go for it in a public way."

Despite reports of a family fallout, insiders claim that Brooklyn and Nicola's home buy has nothing to do with family dynamics. Instead, they say that Brooklyn sees LA as "where his home is" due to his childhood experiences and career opportunities.