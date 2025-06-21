Anne Burrell death: Friends, loved ones gather for wake

'Dozens of pills' found next to Anne Burrell body

Anne Burrell's loved ones and friends gathered for a private wake in New York City around three days following her sudden and untimely demise.

The celebrity chef breathed her last June 17 at the age of 55 sending her family, friends and fans in a state of mourning.

Over 100 people attended the small affair on Upper East Side of New York City Friday, June 21.

Worst Cooks in America host's husband Stuart Claxton who had found her body on the floor of the shower was also there to mourn her passing.

Apart from her husband, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef star's colleagues including celebrity chefs Scott Conant, Amanda Freitag, Marc Murphy and many others gathered at the venue.

Moreover, Real Housewives of New York City alum Kelly Bensimon and TV star Carson Kressley were also spotted.

The mood was somber, and there was sadness in the air though sources reported to New York Post that they tried to appear cheerful and laugh as someone said that Burrell would have wanted to see them 'smiling and laughing'.

The cause of death is still unknown; though reportedly, the 911 caller claimed that she had a cardiac arrest.

For the unversed, Burrell is survived by Claxton and son, Javier. The two had tied the knot in 2021.