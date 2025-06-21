Dua Lipa amazes fans with shocking surprise mid-concert 

Dua Lipa brought out surprise guest Jamiroquai to perform a duet of the 1996 hit Virtual Insanity at her concert at Wembley Stadium on Friday evening.
The performance was part of her Radical Optimism tour, and fans were thrilled to see the two musical acts come together on stage.
Jay Kay, the lead vocalist of Jamiroquai, rocked a classic black hat with a purple trim and a white fringe jacket, along with purple trousers, as he performed alongside the singer.
Fans took to social media to share their excitement, with one user saying, "She bought out Jamiroquai! She did that for me."
The surprise performance comes shortly after the Levitating crooner confirmed her engagement to Callum Turner, known for his role on Masters Of The Air.
In an interview with British Vogue, Dua Lipa revealed that she's "obsessed" with the custom ring Callum had made for her and said, "Yeah we're engaged. It's very exciting. (I) never really understood the weight of it."
The Houdini singer also discussed her plans for the future, saying that she wants to finish her tour before thinking about her wedding.
She added, "I think it's just one of those things that's going to happen when it happens. I love kids, but I think there's so much more to raising a child than just loving children."
The singer and the actor had a chance encounter at the River Cafe in London before being introduced to each other. A year later, they met again in Los Angeles, and she thought, "Oh, it's that really hot guy from The River Cafe."
