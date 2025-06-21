JoJo Siwa reflects on ‘many thoughts’ about wedding to BF Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa on wedding with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa is already thinking ahead to her wedding with boyfriend Chris Hughes, even though the two aren’t engaged just yet. The 22-year-old opened up about her hopes for the big day during a chat with TMZ on June 19, sharing that she has “so many thoughts” when it comes to planning — including who she wants standing by her side.

“I do have my best man picked out, I do,” Siwa said.

The Karma singer has had this in mind for a while, as she revealed to Bustle back in November 2023 that she would probably choose The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron.

That was even before she and Hughes, 32, started dating.

Siwa and Cameron formed a close bond after working together on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2.

“He’s become a brother to me. I think it’s probably one of the best things that came out of Special Forces for me,” she said at the time. “I mean, of course, I had my personal awakenings, but Tyler’s friendship is something that now could never be replaced.”

In her latest interview, Siwa couldn’t help but smile when speaking about Hughes, whom she met while filming Celebrity Big Brother UK season 24. After sparking dating rumors in April, they confirmed their relationship in early June.

“It’s going great,” Siwa shared, describing their romance as “lovely” and “beautiful.” She added, “It kind of radiates. He’s my favorite person, and I’m very grateful and very happy.”