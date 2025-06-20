Lizzo finally gets honest about her drastic weight loss

Lizzo has recently confessed she tried Ozempic during her weight loss journey.

“I tried everything,” said the Truth Hurts crooner during a June 19 episode of the Just Trish podcast.

However, Lizzo revealed she used Ozempic drug for some time but then she ditched it early on in her journey.

Sharing her reason, the About Damn Time singer mentioned, “Ozempic works because you eat less food, yeah? So, if you eat right, it makes you feel full.”

However, Lizzo noted, “If you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it's the same thing.”

Interestingly, the Pink singer opened up that she started seeing good results only when she made a simple change to her diet and that’s eating meat.

“What did it for me is, it was not being vegan… Because when I was vegan, I was consuming a lot of fake meats,” continued the 37-year-old.

Lizzo pointed out, “I was eating a lot of bread, I was eating a lot of rice and I had to eat a lot of it to stay full.”

But after eating whole foods and eating, like, beef and chicken and fish, she felt “full” and did not expand her stomach by “putting a lot of fake things in there that wasn't actually filling”.

Meanwhile, Lizzo defended people who are sticking to Ozempic for their weight loss.

“It's not easy… It's a drug to help somebody with something they're struggling with,” stated the Grammy winner.

Before concluding, Lizzo added, “It's their way of being fat phobic when you're telling someone they're cheating.”