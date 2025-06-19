Anna Burrell death: Shocking details uncovered

Anna Burrell breathed her last on June 17 at the age of 55

Anna Burrell's death investigation is uncovering details that are sending a pang of sadness among already mourning fans.

The Food Network star was found 'unconscious and unresponsive' June 17 in her Brooklyn home.

As per the investigation taking place, Burrell's husband found her cold body on the shower floor a couple of hours after he had seen her alive last.

The law enforcement sources reported to TMZ Wednesday, June 18, that Stuart Claxton – her spouse – found in the early hours of Tuesday, June 17, 55-year-old lying unconscious on the bathroom floor.

As per his account, the renowned chef was seen alive around 1 a.m. and she was found in unconscious state around six to seven hours later.

Claxton performed CPR on his partner after he had called 911. However, at around 7:50 a.m. she was declared dead at the scene by the emergency services.

Furthermore, it has also been reported by Page Six that New York City Fire Department spokesperson claimed that a 911 caller stated that the Worst Cooks in America host suffered a 'cardiac arrest' and was 'DOA [dead on arrival]'

Though the official cause of death has not been revealed yet.

For the unversed, her passing was announced by her loved ones.

The statement read: “Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend – her smile lit up every room she entered.”

“Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world,” her family expressed. “Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”