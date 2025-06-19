BTS' V shares sneak peek of his post-military outing

BTS’ V offers sneak peek into his post-military activities

BTS V is making the most out of his personal time before thrilling fans with a full BTS reunion soon.

Enjoying some time alone, the K-pop sensation wasted no more days to relive his passion by returning to the golf course after getting discharged from the military last week.

On Wednesday, June 18, the musician who is often referred to as "golf prodigy" by the BTS ARMY, offered a glimpse from his day out at the fairway, swinging his golf stick.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, posted a selfie, sporting a fitting look for the day in a striped shirt paired with Khaki loose pants and a green baseball cap.

He covered his face throughout the game with a beige face mask. In the following slide he shared a video of himself hitting the ball swiftly.

The text over the video read as , "Oh lord, have mercy. Today drained me."

His fans were delighted to see their icon spending quality time, getting refueled before the much anticipated occasion.

Although V was away from the public eye, fans never stopped showing their love.

Ending his 18-month enlistment and getting released from the military duties on June 10 , Taehyung was welcomed by his devoted fans, who cheered for him outside the facility.