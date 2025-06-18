Kim Kardashian surprises daughter North West with special birthday bash

Inside Kim Kardashian’s birthday party for daughter North West

Kim Kardashian planned an elaborate weekend away from home for her eldest daughter, North West, for her 12th birthday.

The 44-year-old reality star threw a birthday bash for the preteen with her friends in Los Cabos, Mexico.

According to the pictures posted by fans, the youngster was seen enjoying herself at the beach clad in a black T-shirt, denim shorts and black sneakers.

North and her friends were spotted playing around in a massive beach house with a volleyball net, swan inflatable floats and a slide, while the mom of four kept an eye on the children.

The beach house was decorated with large blue balloons at the outside.

The party comes after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wished her daughter happy birthday on social media with a heartfelt message.

“My little baby North turns 12 years old today. We were looking at pics today together and laughing so hard, you were so small,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram on Monday.

The socialite also added that, “It’s been the most special calling being your mom. I love you forever and got you forever my bubs.”

However, the media personality has yet to share pictures from the birthday bash in Mexico.