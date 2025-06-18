Sofia Vergara spills beans on beauty and hair secrets

Sofia Vergara has recently spilled beans on her beauty and hair secrets.

In one of her latest social media videos, the Griselda actress shared her go-to routine for her stunning, signature brunette waves in top condition.

Sofia explained that she sprayed the product “super-fast and nobody notices anything”.

The Chef actress opened up that the hack helped her mask gray hairs and regrowth between appointments.

“It’s my favourite, favourite, favourite,” she noted.

Interestingly, this was not the first time Sofia had revealed her favourite beauty products.

While speaking on Who What Wear, she previously gave credit to sun protection for her youthful looks.

“I haven’t had my face in the sun without protection since the ’90s,” stated the Wild Card actress.

Sofia mentioned, “I used to love products and would try anything. You name it—you tell me to put cement under my eyes, and I'd try it.”

However, unfortunately, the Four Brothers actress pointed out that all the fun “is gone for me”.

“I can't really wear rich moisturizers or rich oils. Now I have to keep it simple,” she told Health Magazine.

Dishing out details, Sofia disclosed that the daily ritual included chamomile tea with a spoonful of collagen.

Reflecting on her diet, the actress ensured to develop healthy habits throughout her career.

Meanwhile, Sofia added she consumed plenty of fruits with antioxidant properties, such as blueberries, and infusions like green tea or chamomile.