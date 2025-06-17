'Wicked' star sets rumours straight about playing the next 'James Bond'

Daniel Craig won't be playing 'James Bond' anymore

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has finally addressed the speculations of him playing the next James Bond.

Daniel Craig, who has been the mainstay of the 007 franchise, has officially stepped away from his iconic role leaving the place vacant for some new actor to step into his shoes.

Ever since, Craig stepped down from the role, rumours have been spreading online claiming that Bailey will be playing the titular role.

During his appearance on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show with Scott Mills, the Wicked famed actor cleared the aired by addressing the rumours.

When asked about the ongoing assumptions, the 37-year-old stated, “That’s an amazingly flattering ask. I mean, it would be hard to say no.”

While he has not confirmed having any talks with the producers, he is still clueless if he will be playing the part, but to respond, he added, “I don’t know, I really honestly... it would be hard to say no.”

For unversed, the longtime producers of James Bond Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have handed over the creative control of the franchise to Amazon MGM.