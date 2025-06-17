Brad Pitt finally breaks silence on his new buzzcut look

Brad Pitt has recently revealed real reason behind his latest buzzcut look.

The Babylon star shared what made him to bring back his 2004 buzz cut while speaking to PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of his new movie F1 on June 16.

“I just finished a job,” said the 61-year-old. “It's for a character we did.”

Interestingly, Brad, who donned a navy-blue suit, a crisp white shirt and a satin pocket square, was first seen with shaved head while driving around LA earlier in May.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Troy actor reflected on his memorable moments while filming the F1 racing movie.

“I got a lot, but every time I got in the car, these tracks are just like hallowed ground. Silverstone. Spa in Belgium was the most memorable. Abu Dhabi. We really got spoiled,” explained Brad.

The Hollywood heartthrob also compared his experience of driving at super high speeds in the movie to driving in everyday life.

“There's a strange calm in the car when you're hitting everything,” he remarked.

Brad added, “You're hitting your breaking points and hitting your turning points. It's such a piece. I can't even describe it. Yeah, it's incredible.”

Meanwhile, the actor’s racing movie will hit the theatres on June 27.