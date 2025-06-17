Nicole Scherzinger plans to delay wedding plans again

Nicole Scherzinger is living her best life and has no time to plan a wedding right now.

The singer is happily in love with Thom Evans but her busy schedule is getting in the way of wedding bells.

She’s focused on work and says she’s not in a rush to walk down the aisle. With so many projects lined up, Nicole is letting love take its natural course.

When recently she was asked about her wedding plans, she shared with HELLO! "Oh, there’s no wedding planning, honey. When you do Broadway, it's only Broadway. You eat, sleep – you don't sleep much – and breathe Broadway.

"Thank God I have a very understanding and wonderful and the most supportive fiancé."

She continued: "I still want to do more. This moment has made me dream again. Growing up as a Filipino girl, I always loved Miss Saigon. I would love to be a part of that show. Aurora in Kiss of the Spider Woman is another dream role. Another is to maybe create my own musical."

The former Pussycat Dolls star is also on the lookout for a bold and fearless role in a film.

She said: "I'd love some really bold and daring film roles.

"I'd love to do a movie musical – maybe Sunset Boulevard as a movie. More than anything, I want to keep on doing stuff that shows all of me."