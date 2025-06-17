Katy Perry sparks concern as engagement ring goes missing

Katy Perry, singer who is currently facing ups and downs in her relationship with Orlando Bloom, has caused a stir during a recent visit to Melbourne when fans noticed her engagement ring was missing.

Popstar Katy Perry, 40, turned heads over the weekend when she showed up at a Melbourne nightclub and treated everyone to drinks. But it was not just her generous move that had people talking. Fans quickly noticed she had replaced her big engagement ring with a simple silver band.

Orlando asked Katy to marry him on Valentine’s Day in 2019 with a bright ruby ring that had diamonds around it, shaped like a flower.

However, Not long after, the couple shared their happy news on Instagram with a photo of the singer's sparkling ring and Orlando standing beside her under a ceiling filled with red heart balloons.

Katy captioned the moment “full bloom” and warm wishes quickly poured in from fans, friends, and loved ones.

The pop queen's flashy ring was nowhere to be seen as she danced the night away and shouted drinks for everyone at a Melbourne club.

Katy, in town for her Lifetimes Tour, showed up at Poof Doof and made fans' night with her surprise visit and big-hearted treat.