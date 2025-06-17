Sam Thompson savours 'boyhood dream' experience with Louis Tomlinson

Sam Thompson shared the unforgettable moments he had with his teammates, which included Louis Tomlinson, the new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend, Zara McDermott.

Despite England’s loss at Sunday’s Soccer Aid for UNICEF match, the team which included the I’m a Celebrity winner, ended the charity event on a high note.

"Not many things top that feeling. Living out a boyhood dream with the BEST teammates and for the BEST cause. I’ll never forget these past few weeks [red heart emoji]," Sam wrote alongside a carousel of photos from the match, which concluded with an impressive raise of £15 million for UNICEF.

Among the snapshots, the TV personality posed with Loki star Tom Hiddleston and The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey, both of whom also took part in the match held at Old Trafford.

Although Sam was forced to withdraw from the upcoming Soccer Aid match due to several injuries, he stayed involved as a coach from the sidelines.

His exit came shortly after reports surfaced of an awkward on-field encounter during rehearsals between Sam and the former One Direction star.

Sources noted that both Louis and Sam appeared to avoid eye contact while interacting with their fellow celebrity teammates during training.

Despite the tension, Sam insisted that there are "no hard feelings" after Zara moved on quickly following their split in December. However, the awkwardness was hard to miss when the two trained side by side on the pitch.