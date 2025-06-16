Brooklyn Beckham snubs father's knighthood amid family feud rumours

Brooklyn Beckham surprises fans with recent ritual after father's milestone

Brooklyn Beckham has once again set the internet abuzz by not publicly celebrating his father David Beckham’s recent milestone, amid ongoing family feud.

The 26-year-old, who is the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, remained silent on social media about his father’s knighthood.

In contrast, other members of the Beckham family were quick to express their pride and joy over the former footballer’s honour.

Taking to Instagram, Romeo Beckham expressed expressed excitement, writing, “So so proud.”

Cruz Beckham also paid tribute, saying, “I’m so proud dad I love you. Sir David Beckham. Has a nice ring to it.”

Former Spice Girl, Victoria, also shared a heartfelt post for her husband.

She posted an affectionate photo of them cuddling, along with an adorable caption.

She penned, “You've always been my knight in shining armour, but now it's official. Sir @davidbeckham!!! What an honour, I couldn't be prouder of you. Your dedication to the things that matter most — your country, your work, your passion, and most of all, your family — has never wavered. The way you've touched so many lives over the years with kindness and humility speaks volumes about the man you are and continues to inspire us everyday. But above all else, I'm so, so proud to call you mine. I love you so much xxxx.”

This comes on the heels of the former footballer receiving his knighthood as part of King Charles’ honours list.

Meanwhile, the absence of Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz sparked speculation among fans about ongoing tensions.

For the unversed, the Inter Miami CF owner also marked Father’s Day by sharing a childhood photo of his children – including his estranged son, Brooklyn.