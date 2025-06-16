'Nightcrawlers' legend John Reid breathes his last at 61

John Reid takes internet by storm following his tragic death at 61

John Reid, the legendary singer from Nightcrawlers, has passed away at the age of 61.

The Scottish artist, who garnered recognition for the 90s dance hit Push The Feeling On, died on Monday, June 16.

Reid’s former fiancé Mary Kiani, shared the heartbreaking news, writing, “Just heard this morning that my first love John Reid died suddenly. We met in Glasgow but fell in love in London. The birth of The Nightcrawlers happened (Push the feeling on). We toured, we recorded, we did our vocal sessions together. We parted 9 years later. Last year, I got in touch with him. I said I’d love to say hello again before one of us dies. I saw him just last year in Glasgow.”

Expressing his grief, Chris Judge also paid tribute to the late singer.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers vocalist penned, “RIP John Reid, an incredible Scottish singer with so much soul most famous for his vocals in the Nightcrawlers hit push the feeling on.. it’s been sampled so many times Pitbull, the Friday song by Riton Mufasa & Hypeman etc.”

Additionally, Judge further praised Reid by highlighting numerous hit songs he had written.

"He was also an extremely talented topline writer, who wrote A moment like this hit after hit for Tina Turner, Rod Stewart, Leona Lewis, Westlife. Sending love to my besty Mary Kiani you guys were the OG Session singers of the 90s I’ve loved hearing your story’s Sjo Big hugs xxx.”

On the professional front, Reid gained widespread acclaim for his songwriting, including When the Heartache Is Over for Tina Turner, Unbreakable for Westlife, and A Moment Like This for both Kelly Clarkson and Leona Lewis.

For the unversed, the exact cause of his sudden passing has not yet been disclosed.