Jamie Foxx opens up about fatherhood in heartwarming statement

Jamie Foxx shares reflections on fatherhood in Father’s Day message

Jamie Foxx shared that he is super proud to be a dad in an emotional message he wrote on Father’s Day.

The 57-year-old actor and comedian took to Instagram and shared two separate posts for each of his daughter alongside a heartfelt caption.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there… I am blessed to have a daughter that is made from pure love… @corinnefoxx You have once again blessed me with another Father’s Day… thank you from the bottom of my soul…. I know I have been crying a lot lately… My bad… I’m just so happy. #happyfathersday #daddydaughtertime,” wrote Foxx as he shared a video from his daughter Corinne’s wedding day.

In another post, the Golden Globe winner shared a video of his daughter Anelise playing guitar, followed by an emotional moment of the father-daughter, and wrote, “Happy Father’s Day…. Stay blessed… Because I am blessed … my daughter, Anelise you put life into me… so that I could have another Father’s Day… I love you.”

This comes after the father of two won an Ultimate Icon Award at the 2025 BET Awards and dedicated the accolade to his daughters.

Following the acceptance speech, the Django actor posted a tribute for his daughters on Instagram, writing, "Anelise Estelle Foxx … my baby girl…. They haven’t invented the words that I would need to thank you in the proper way.”

In another post, Foxx praised his daughter Corrine, as he wrote, “To look out into the audience and see you last night…. Was nothing short of angelic…. Thank you for saving me… And protecting me… I love you.”