Hugh Jackman over the moon after hitting major milestone

Hugh Jackman is over the moon after Broadway show has been successful at the box office.

The Wolverine star’s tickets for his one-man show are reportedly going for bargain basement prices.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor’s fans can buy seats for reasonable price for Hugh’s From New York with Love show which will be held this Friday at Radio City Music Hall for $98.

Interestingly, tickets are also available for Saturday matinee show which is as little as $60.

Early reports indicated that sales were slow, with Hugh was “struggling” to move tickets for the show, which debuted on Broadway in January.

However, on Monday, Radio City Music Hall revealed that tickets for Hugh's three gigs this weekend are now selling fast.

The Australia actor has scheduled his one-man show in New York for eight more concerts in July, August, September and October, reported via DailyMail.com.

It came after Hugh and ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness put their New York apartment on the market amid their divorce.

Realtor.com reported that the former couple are offloading the five-bedroom 'triplex' apartment in the West Village that they purchased back in 2008 for US$21million.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee, who tied the knot in 1996, announced their separation back in 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

The former pair did not publicly reveal the reasons behind their separation, but rumour has it that the actor’s closeness to his fellow Broadway co-star Sutton Foster in The Music Man play was a major factor in their split.

Earlier in May, Deborra-Lee mentioned about Hugh's alleged affair with his now-girlfriend as she spoke up about his “betrayal” after legally filing for divorce.

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” she wrote in a press statement shared with DailyMail.com.