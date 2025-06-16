Kris Jenner delights fans with surprising Father’s Day tribute

Kris Jenner shows love to ‘All of the Dads’ in Father’s Day message

Kris Jenner put her personal differences aside on Father’s Day and paid tribute to all the fathers in her family.

The 69-year-old momager took to Instagram on Sunday, June 15, and shared a collage with all the dads of the Kardahsian-Jenner clan alongside a heartfelt caption.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads, stepdads, grandfathers and father figures out there,” Jenner, 69, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 15. “You have shaped, supported and loved us in so many ways, and I’m grateful to have witnessed the love that each of you has for your children.”

The pictures included Jenner’s late dad, Robert Houghton, her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian Sr., former spouse Caitlyn Jenner, boyfriend Corey Gamble, and son Rob Kardashian.

The matriarch also included Scott Disick, Travis Barker, Travis Scott, Kanye West and Tristan Thompson, all of whom share children with her daughters – Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian, respectively.

“To my son, Rob, you were born to be a daddy and I am so proud of the father and the man you are,” Jenner wrote, referring to her son’s daughter, Dream. “I love you! I wish all the dads out there a day filled with love.”

The reality star’s fans were delighted to see her “inclusive” post and praised her for including everyone despite them not being actively involved in their lives anymore.

“Appreciate the inclusiveness no matter the personal differences, go Kris,” one fan wrote, and “Kris is a class act because she included everyone, I don’t know if I would be that nice,” chimed in another.

“The fact that you added Kanye says a lot about your heart Queen,” wrote a third.